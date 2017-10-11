ClubCorp Holdings (MYCC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ClubCorp Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3191359811162 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get ClubCorp Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of ClubCorp Holdings (MYCC) traded down 0.29% on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 1,318,771 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. ClubCorp Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm’s market cap is $1.12 billion.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that ClubCorp Holdings will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/clubcorp-holdings-mycc-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

ClubCorp Holdings Company Profile

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc, incorporated on November 10, 2010, is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.