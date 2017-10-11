Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE GLQ) remained flat at $13.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,123 shares of the stock traded hands. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company’s market cap is $240.27 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. It will invest approximately 80% in equity and equity-related securities in the United States and non-United States markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both the United States and non-United States markets.

