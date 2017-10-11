Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) traded down 0.3553% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.0798. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares. The firm’s market cap is $146.15 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/clough-global-dividend-and-income-fund-glv-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund), formerly Clough Global Allocation Fund, is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund invests in a managed mix of equity and debt securities. The Fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated, at the time of acquisition, below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.