Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1216 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) traded down 0.3553% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.0798. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares. The firm’s market cap is $146.15 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.26.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the Fund), formerly Clough Global Allocation Fund, is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund invests in a managed mix of equity and debt securities. The Fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated, at the time of acquisition, below investment grade.
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.