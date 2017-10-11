Clinton Group Inc. Has $204,000 Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Clinton Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,416 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE WDR) opened at 19.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.04. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $17.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $486,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin R. Clouse sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $118,119.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

