City Office REIT (CIO) versus Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Head to Head Survey

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $90.65 million 4.46 $47.13 million ($0.13) -102.69 Equity Commonwealth $409.33 million 9.26 $194.30 million $0.86 35.51

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 3.70% 1.91% 0.51% Equity Commonwealth 28.50% 3.69% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for City Office REIT and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

City Office REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Equity Commonwealth does not pay a dividend. City Office REIT pays out -723.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. It conducts its operations primarily through City Office REIT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned 18 office complexes consisting of 37 office buildings with a total of approximately 4.4 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA) in the metropolitan areas of Boise, Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland and Tampa. Its properties include Park Tower, City Center, Intellicenter and Carillon Point in Tampa, Florida; Cherry Creek, Plaza 25, DTC Crossroads, Superior Pointe and Logan Tower in Denver, Colorado; Washington Group Plaza in Boise, Idaho; FRP Collection, Central Fairwinds and FRP Ingenuity Drive in Orlando, Florida; 190 Office Center and Lake Vista Pointe in Dallas, Texas, and SanTan in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of August 14, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included 20 properties and 11 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its properties included Parkshore Plaza; 1225 Seventeenth Street; 1601 Dry Creek Drive; 97 Newberry Road; 33 Stiles Lane; 802 Delaware Avenue; 6600 North Military Trail; East Eisenhower Parkway; 2250 Pilot Knob Road; 411 Farwell Avenue; Cherrington Corporate Center; 1500 Market Street; Foster Plaza; 4515 Seton Center Parkway; Bridgepoint Square, and Research Park. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s land parcels included 625 Crane Street and Cabot Business Park Land.

