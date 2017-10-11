Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 19.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) opened at 37.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $850.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,533.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,692,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,682.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,138,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846,303 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,490.8% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,009 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 199.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,276,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,695.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

