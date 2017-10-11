Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 10.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 15.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) opened at 47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $223.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $391,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $75,247.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

