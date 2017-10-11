Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 2,306.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel Corporation were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Hexcel Corporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hexcel Corporation by 11.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,000,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,652,000 after buying an additional 208,439 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel Corporation by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hexcel Corporation by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) opened at 59.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.04. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Hexcel Corporation had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hexcel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Hexcel Corporation Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

