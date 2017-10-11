Citadel Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (AWH)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AWH) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allied World Assurance Company Holdings were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,858,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,233,000 after acquiring an additional 316,081 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,846,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings by 31.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (NYSE AWH) opened at 49.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

