Cimpress N.V (CMPR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Cimpress N.V (NASDAQ:CMPR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cimpress N.V earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.959707512494 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress N.V from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress N.V in a report on Monday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress N.V in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress N.V from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress N.V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Cimpress N.V (NASDAQ CMPR) opened at 100.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.15 billion. Cimpress N.V has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $106.98.

In other Cimpress N.V news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katryn Blake sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,475 shares of company stock worth $2,435,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V Company Profile

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

