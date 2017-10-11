China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) Stake Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in China Telecom Corp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom Corp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom Corp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom Corp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom Corp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom Corp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE CHA) traded down 2.27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 5,027 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. China Telecom Corp Ltd has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Telecom Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of China Telecom Corp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company provides integrated information services, including wireline and mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services.

