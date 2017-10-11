Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Barclays PLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. 547,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. Chimera Investment Corporation has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $20.90.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Corporation will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chimera Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chimera Investment Corporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

