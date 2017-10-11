ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California."

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) opened at 7.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $376.50 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Petrus Bekker sold 76,013 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $756,329.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,963 shares in the company, valued at $656,331.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 81.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing new medications targeted at inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemoattractant receptor that selectively blocks its negative inflammatory or suppressive response, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

