Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chegg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chegg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Chegg by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 54,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider Charles Geiger sold 81,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,110,666.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,741.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 13,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $199,635.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 443,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,494 shares of company stock worth $6,712,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE CHGG) opened at 15.24 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s market cap is $1.46 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

