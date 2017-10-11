Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,543 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Chart Industries worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/chart-industries-inc-gtls-shares-sold-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) opened at 42.91 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $238.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.76 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

