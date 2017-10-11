Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE CRL) opened at 111.80 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $469.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $399,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Davide Molho sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $678,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,496. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

