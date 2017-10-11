CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC Holdings plc

Investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on CF Industries Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries Holdings from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings (CF) opened at 34.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. CF Industries Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.04 billion.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. CF Industries Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. CF Industries Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings will post ($0.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries Holdings news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of CF Industries Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $201,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings by 3,912.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,034,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534,765 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 659,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 12,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,050,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $8,115,000.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

