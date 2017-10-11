Cerner Corporation (CERN) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CERN. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. 674,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. Cerner Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cerner Corporation’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of Cerner Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $7,326,549.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,279,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy D. Sims sold 60,000 shares of Cerner Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $4,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,346.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,583 shares of company stock worth $24,758,191. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,171,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 770,496 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner Corporation

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

