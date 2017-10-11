Century Aluminum (CENX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Century Aluminum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.2417071433892 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,575 shares. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company set a $16.00 price objective on Century Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

