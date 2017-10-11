CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Intel Corporation (INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation (INTC) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 18,856,388 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.26 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other Intel Corporation news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

