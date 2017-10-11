CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CenterPoint Energy earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5277637795604 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get CenterPoint Energy Inc. alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (CNP) opened at 29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.82 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/centerpoint-energy-cnp-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.