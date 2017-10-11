Celanese Corporation (CE) Receives $103.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Celanese Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celanese Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Celanese Corporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of Celanese Corporation (CE) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 904,133 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $109.09.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Celanese Corporation had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Celanese Corporation’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post $7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

