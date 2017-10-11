CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBOE Holdings have outperformed the industry, year to date. Moreover, the company has witnessed its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving north over the last 60 days. CBOE Holdings remains focused on expansion of its proprietary product offering, while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the acquisition of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it will expand and diversify CBOE Holdings’ product portfolio and boost margins. However, intense competition and escalating costs remain concerns for CBOE Holdings. The company estimates capital expenditure in 2017 between $55 million and $60 million.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on CBOE Holdings from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CBOE Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on CBOE Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ CBOE) opened at 108.43 on Monday. CBOE Holdings has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.22 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.81%. CBOE Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBOE Holdings will post $3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total value of $69,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,549.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,240 shares of company stock valued at $20,981,248. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of CBOE Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

