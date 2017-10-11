Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 40.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 62.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 77,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGO. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) traded down 1.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 24,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

