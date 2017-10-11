Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 14,000 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 94,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

