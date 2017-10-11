Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Trading 13.8% Higher

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price traded up 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. 1,490,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,653,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. set a $3.50 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

The firm’s market capitalization is $57.55 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Trading 13.8% Higher” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/catabasis-pharmaceuticals-inc-catb-trading-13-8-higher.html.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.