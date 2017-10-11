Castleark Management LLC Has $14.96 Million Stake in GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,407 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 1.14% of GTT Communications worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter worth about $42,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126,032 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,169,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 992,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GTT Communications Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/castleark-management-llc-has-14-96-million-stake-in-gtt-communications-inc-gtt.html.

In other GTT Communications news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $212,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 418,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,708,539.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,918,832.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,990. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTT shares. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) traded down 0.607% on Wednesday, reaching $33.545. 65,120 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39 billion. GTT Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $34.20.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.65 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GTT Communications, Inc. will post ($0.43) EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.