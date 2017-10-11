Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ CASS) opened at 65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $74.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

