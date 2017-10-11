Cars.com (CARS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News headlines about Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cars.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.1993731332124 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cars.com (CARS) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 66,416 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Cars.com has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $156.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

