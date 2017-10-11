Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is the world’s largest producer and supplier of ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. Demand for ceramic proppants depends primarily upon the demand for natural gas and oil and on the number of natural gas and oil wells drilled, completed or recompleted worldwide. More specifically, the demand for ceramic proppants is dependent on the number of oil and gas wells that are hydraulically fractured to stimulate production. “

Get Carbo Ceramics Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Carbo Ceramics in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carbo Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Carbo Ceramics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Carbo Ceramics (CRR) traded down 1.08% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 614,791 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Carbo Ceramics has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s market cap is $198.72 million.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Carbo Ceramics had a negative net margin of 72.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. Carbo Ceramics’s revenue was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carbo Ceramics will post ($3.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/carbo-ceramics-inc-crr-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Carbo Ceramics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carbo Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbo Ceramics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbo Ceramics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.