Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Trading Down 7.4%

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 1,533,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,112,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.45 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.63.

The company’s market cap is $538.05 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

In other Capstone Mining Corp news, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 23,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$34,978.68.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

