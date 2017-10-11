Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) opened at 20.66 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.24 million and a PE ratio of 116.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Compass Point” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/capstar-financial-holdings-inc-cstr-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-compass-point.html.

In related news, Director Dale W. Polley acquired 3,000 shares of Capstar Financial Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $50,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $96,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Capstar Financial Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Capstar Financial Holdings by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capstar Financial Holdings by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial Holdings

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.