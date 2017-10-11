Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) opened at 20.66 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.24 million and a PE ratio of 116.72.
In related news, Director Dale W. Polley acquired 3,000 shares of Capstar Financial Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $50,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $96,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Capstar Financial Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Capstar Financial Holdings by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capstar Financial Holdings by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capstar Financial Holdings
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking.
