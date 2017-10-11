Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a neutral rating on shares of Capitala Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance Corp. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) opened at 9.16 on Tuesday. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Capitala Finance Corp. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance Corp. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Capitala Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is 458.82%.

In related news, insider John F. Mcglinn purchased 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,150 shares in the company, valued at $751,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,842 shares of company stock worth $290,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 56,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capitala Finance Corp. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

