Capital World Investors Takes Position in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 497,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,680,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.99% of Health Insurance Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Insurance Innovations Inc. alerts:

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) opened at 18.75 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/capital-world-investors-takes-position-in-health-insurance-innovations-inc-hiiq.html.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, CEO Bruce Telkamp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,026.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and cloud-based administrator of individual and family health insurance plans (IFPs) and supplemental products, which include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans, and guaranteed-issue and underwritten hospital indemnity plans. The Company also develops, distributes and administers supplemental products, which include a range of additional insurance and non-insurance products, such as pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies that are purchased as supplements to IFP.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.