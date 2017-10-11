Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings only in two of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, continuously increasing expenses (mainly due to a rise in salaries and marketing costs) are likely to hurt the company's bottom-line growth, going forward. Also, its asset quality is expected to remain under pressure due to losses in the auto portfolio and U.S. card business. However, a solid liquidity position and strength in the credit card and online banking businesses position Capital One well for long term growth. The acquisition of Cabela's credit card portfolio further support the company's prospects.”

Get Capital One Financial Corporation alerts:

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered Capital One Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised Capital One Financial Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) opened at 87.30 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 13.32%. Capital One Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.50 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.85 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/capital-one-financial-corporation-cof-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $31,972,801.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 454,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.