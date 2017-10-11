Capital Innovations LLC Has $219,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Capital Innovations LLC maintained its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,946,000 after acquiring an additional 653,176 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 10,920,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 482.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,446 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 522,600 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE LNG) traded up 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 271,127 shares. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The firm’s market cap is $11.04 billion.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheniere Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other Cheniere Energy news, insider Jack A. Fusco bought 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 399,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,365.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Wortley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $209,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,506.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,000 over the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

