Capital Bank Financial Corp. (CBF) Receives $43.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Bank Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $41.00 price objective on Capital Bank Financial Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Capital Bank Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Capital Bank Financial Corp. (CBF) traded down 0.72% on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,498 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.48. Capital Bank Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Capital Bank Financial Corp. Company Profile

Capital Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company whose business is conducted through Capital Bank Corporation (the Bank). The Company, through its branches, offers a range of commercial and consumer loans and deposits, as well as ancillary financial services. It offers a range of commercial loan products, including owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing.

