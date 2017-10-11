Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Position Maintained by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC maintained its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 62,170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 934,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,200,000 after buying an additional 932,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,548,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,191,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,265,000 after buying an additional 527,453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 385,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) traded up 0.76% on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,198 shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $139.29 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4411 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp-position-maintained-by-argent-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.