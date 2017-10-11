Canadian National Railway (CNI) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.22

News articles about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1611969215307 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Canadian National Railway Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE CNI) traded up 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/canadian-national-railway-cni-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-22.html.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.