Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $141.95 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,576 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $141,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,380,000 after buying an additional 2,082,262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,667,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,393,000 after buying an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,347,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,061,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,796,000 after buying an additional 447,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 381,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 371,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) opened at 72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In related news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $277,547.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,323.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $579,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

