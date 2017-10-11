Callon Petroleum (CPE) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) is one of 246 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Callon Petroleum to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $270.74 million $213.75 million 22.62 Callon Petroleum Competitors $1.40 billion $602.68 million 21.62

Callon Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 34.61% 4.16% 3.07% Callon Petroleum Competitors -437.45% -2.62% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Callon Petroleum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 3 20 0 2.87 Callon Petroleum Competitors 1434 7419 12022 255 2.53

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 55.31%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Callon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico and consisted of three primary sub-basins: the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform as of December 31, 2016. The Company’s drilling activity focuses on the horizontal development of various prospective intervals in the Midland Basin, including multiple levels of the Wolfcamp formation and the Lower Spraberry shale. It owns additional immaterial properties in Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had owned leaseholds in 39,570 net acres in the Permian Basin, all of which was located in the Midland Basin.

