Callidus Software (CALD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Callidus Software earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9814972165771 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Callidus Software (CALD) traded down 1.17% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 71,160 shares of the stock were exchanged. Callidus Software has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company’s market cap is $1.71 billion.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Callidus Software had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callidus Software will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Callidus Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callidus Software in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Callidus Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Callidus Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other news, insider Leslie Stretch sold 104,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,612,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,103,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,311.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,764. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

