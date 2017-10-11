California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $63,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 143.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 21,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,139.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 51,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.27, for a total value of $16,847,428.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,412,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.01, for a total transaction of $229,660.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23 shares in the company, valued at $21,827.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,172 shares of company stock worth $21,923,487 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) traded up 0.89% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,516 shares. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $203.57 and a one year high of $1,094.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

