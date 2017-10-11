California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $57,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,295.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS AG reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) traded down 1.2289% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.4641. 22,755,509 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7620 and a beta of 1.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $42.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

