California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE FIS) traded up 0.037% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.645. 127,078 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.854 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Jabbour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $9,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,109,156.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $196,987.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,549 shares of company stock valued at $47,224,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “positive” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

