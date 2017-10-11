California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Dick’s Sporting Goods worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Dick’s Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) opened at 27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.04). Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $2.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Dick’s Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

