Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) Position Maintained by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas continued to hold its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.30% of Calgon Carbon Corporation worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,881,000 after buying an additional 315,651 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 159,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,729,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,412,000 after buying an additional 107,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 654,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

CCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Calgon Carbon Corporation from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE CCC) opened at 21.55 on Wednesday. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

