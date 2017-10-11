Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com (CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 27th

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com (LON:CMCL) remained flat at GBX 457.50 during trading on Wednesday. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 48.19 million. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com has a 52-week low of GBX 76.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 500.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.64.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

