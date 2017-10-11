Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CAL:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 27th

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:CAL:CA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

