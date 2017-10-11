CAI International, Inc. (CAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAI. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CAI International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CAI International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of CAI International (NYSE CAI) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,815 shares. CAI International has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. CAI International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CAI International will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAI International news, Director Hiromitsu Ogawa sold 693,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $18,458,458.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 712,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CAI International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, primarily intermodal shipping containers and railcars, which it leases to its customers, and also manages equipment for third-party investors. The Company operates through three segments: container leasing, rail leasing and logistics.

